Thurles school pals meet for a chat and a cuppa

Michael Keogh, Peggy Carroll( Ely) and Henry Cummins all commenced their education in Rahealty National School in 1933, starting together in Junior infants.



They recently met for tea and a chat reminiscing of days gone by.



They are the only remaining people alive from that time in Rahealty school. It is wonderful that they are all well and able to recall so many memories and events.



As Michael Keogh said, “I know who I am and where I am and that is a blessing indeed, as I happily face 93 years of age on 21st June this year.”



Peggy Carroll celebrated her 93rd birthday in April, celebrating the happy life she has been awarded. Henry is the youngest, as he will be 93 on September 7 this year please God.



They started school at that time at the age of four years, but if you lived far away you would start at five years old, as your legs would be too short for the long walk especially in winter time.



Pierry Flynn, who was Principal at the time, lived in the Teacher’s house, next door to the school. Mrs. Corkery (Brady) from Co. Cork, who lived in The Mall in Thurles was the teacher at the time in Rahealty.



After a short time, Timmy McDonnell became the new Principal of Rahealty NS. The Old School in Rahealty was a single storey building at the time and it was divided into two rooms with an outside shed across the yard used as a toilet. It was made into three rooms later, using partitions, to make way for a third teacher, called Ms. O Neill.



Henry recalls his first day very well. Hannie Leahy (Molony) took him to school on his first day, as his mother was not well. Frank Doyle from Moyne also started on the same day. They sat together for the duration of their time in Rahealty NS.

The following are the names of some other pupils who started in junior infants at the same time in 1933.



Mary Quinn, Athnid; Denis Commons, Clobanna; Ms. Dee, Garrenroe; Pat McGuire, Rahealty; Murty Lawlor, Rahealty; Henry Ryan, Kilclooney; Mary Brigid Laffan and Nancy McGuire, Shyane.



We wish Michael, Peggy and Henry the very best and thanks to them for coming together for the photo and the chat. These days we teach gratitude as part of wellbeing in schools, but these three locals people express gratitude in the daily living of their lives, combined with their innate expression of faith and prayers.

Beirigi uile bua agus beannacht, gach dea-ghui oraibh.