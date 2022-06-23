Unique musical festival in the offing for Thurles this summer

Thurles is bracing itself for a new and unique music festival this July which according to the organisers will bring a huge economic benefit to the town centre.



Chairman of the organising committee, Cllr Jim Ryan states that there is an extremely positive and uplifting feeling about since this new festival was announced. The Liberty Music Festival is a brand new event and is being branded as the Biggest Tribute Bands Festival in Ireland.



Cllr Ryan came up with the idea of creating a new Summer Festival for Thurles back in January of this year when he approached the Local District Council seeking their support for it. He explained that something should be done to highlight the recent redevelopment of the Square and to also help the business owners in the town centre who had suffered so much during the construction stage of Liberty Square and of course during the CovidPandemic.



“I want to thank the Local District Council for their 100% support of this festival both planning wise and financial wise. In particular Sharon Scully and Thomas Duffy have been extremely helpful and cooperative.



“We looked at doing something a bit different and with that in mind the concept of a Tribute Bands Festival was born. An organising committee was formed back in February comprising business people along the Squareand since then a huge amount of time and effort has gone into planning a major two day outdoor music festival for Thurles which will be located in Liberty Square on July 9/10. We will be having nine tribute bands playing during the weekend performing the songs of bands such as Shania Twain,



U2, Abba, Bon Jovi, The Beatles, Ed Sheeran, Rod Stewart, Oasis and a 1980’s band. We will also have a funfair all weekend located in the Ulster Bank Car Park and all the cafes and pubs along the Square will have outdoor facilities for patrons to eat and drink in comfort while listening to the live music.



“The concept behind this new festival is to bring an economic benefit to the various business’s in Liberty Square and to also bring enjoyment to the people of Thurles who we hope will come out in big numbers to support the festival. The great thing about all of this is that it is completely free to attend which was of huge importance to the organising committee who appreciate what everyone is currently going through in these tough financial times for so many,” Cllr Ryan said.



So get your dancing shoes and singing voice out of the closet for what is sure to be one of the highlights of the Summer not only for Thurles but beyond also. The committee deserves a lot of credit in putting together an event that will be the envy of the country. The organising committee comprises Cllr Jim Ryan,Kieran Linnane, Pat Hayes, Liam Hogan, Pat Brennan, Jack Hally and Liam Kennedy.