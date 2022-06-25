Search

25 Jun 2022

When Next We Meet - A new festival experience in the heart of South Tipperary | July 1 & 2

A new festival experience in the heart of South Tipperary - Featuring Soda Blonde, John Francis Lynn, The Wood of O, Vale, and many more

Tickets are on sale now: https://www.whennextwemeet.ie/

25 Jun 2022

When Next We Meet is a new festival experience in the heart of South Tipperary.

In Summer 2023, artists and audiences alike will be treated to the best of Tipperary hospitality where no corners are cut in delivering this bespoke, feel good, camping music festival.

 July 1 & July 2, When Next We Meet is launching its brand with two separate nights of live music in an immersive festival-like experience.

Set on the grounds of Clonmel’s Raheen House Hotel, the quaint charm of the walled gardens & the calming quiet of its surroundings will be transformed for two nights into an adult sized playground. A taster, if you will, of what is to come in 2023.

“We want to place Clonmel back on the map as a tour stop for current Irish artists. We want the subsequent knock on effect to develop original music and music audiences here. The town has a rich history with music and the arts, and already has incredible and established outlets here for people with an interest in music.

"Not all music fits under one umbrella though, and our focus is on contemporary original Irish artists and the talent that exists in Ireland. We want to see everyone celebrating this and the place we’re from - in the place we’re from.” Kate Twohig (curator and co-founder of When Next We Meet)

Over two nights this summer, award nominated Irish artists will share the experience with local emerging acts, and a 400 person large Tipperary audience.

On Friday July 1st, the incredible Soda Blonde fronted by Faye O’Rourke (Little Green Cars) and the uncompromising singer/multi-instrumentalist John Francis Flynn will take to the stage, with local folk act The Wood of O opening the event.

On Saturday July 2nd things take an electronic turn with Clonmel based songwriter and producer Vale opening, before Elaine Mai brings snappy electronic textures and beats to the stage, featuring Sinead White and former Fight Like Apes and Le Galaxie front woman May Kay on guest vocals. 

Houseplants take to the stage for what promises to be an on your feet, dance all night affair with this electronic collaboration of producer Daithi and Bell X1 frontman Paul Noonan.

Tickets from €38.50, are available at www.whennextwemeet.ie. In keeping with the festival’s ethos, they have teamed with Citizen Ticket, so for each ticket sold a tree is planted.

The When Next We Meet launch event kicks off 10 days of theatre, literature, community art and more as part of the Clonmel Junction Arts Festival.

Audiences should plan their trip to Tipp to include staying on for the impressive programme of arts events, running from 1 -10 July. (https://www.junctionfestival. com/)

