Delightful scenes as Ballylooby/Duhill U-11s are crowned Tipperary champions

Ballylooby National School U11 Hurling Team
U11 Cumann na mBunscoil Final
Ballylooby National School U11 Hurling Team travelled to Semple Stadium - the Field of Legends to contest U11 B-1/C-1 County Hurling Final.
The team settled quickly scoring two goals, leading through to a half time score of Ballylooby 4-0 to Gaelscoil Nenagh 1-3. Nenagh came out on the attack after half time and the game was heart stopping with the teams' level and each score hard fought. Ballylooby rallied and scored 3 goals to win on a scoreline of: Ballylooby NS 8-2 Gaelscoil Nenagh 3-8
Congratulations and well done to everyone involved. A brilliant team performance and the club is very proud of you.
A special thank you to the teachers Ms Neville, Mr Scanlon, Ms McCollum and Ms Butler.
Thank you to Cumann na mBunscoil for a really well organised and enjoyable event.
Baile Atha Lubaigh Abu!
