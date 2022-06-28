A reservoir interruption in the Cappawhite area might disrupt supply for some Irish Water customers

A reservoir interruption in the Cappawhite area might disrupt supply for some customers
Irish Water is reporting a reservoir interruption which may affect customers in the Cappawhite area.
The interruption may cause supply disruptions to the following areas:
The works are expected to be complete by 7pm today, June 28.
Irish Water advises customers that following the completion of works, it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.