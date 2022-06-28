Nenagh Éire Óg is all set to host summer camp at the start of August

Junior: Hard luck to our Junior A’s who lost out by a point to Toomevara last Friday evening in Round 3 of the Championship. The score in the game was 5-13 to 0-27. We play Roscrea in our final group game which is due to take place on July 8.

Senior: The seniors play Templederry in the North semi final on Saturday next at 7.15pm in Cloughjordan. Admission to this game is by ticket only; tickets can be bought through the link on the club's social media sites.

Lotto: This week’s lotto jackpot was €2,500. The lotto can be played either online via the link on the club website and social media sites or by contacting any committee member to join up for one or multiple draws.

Tipperary: All in Nenagh Éire Óg wish Sam O’Farrell and the Tipperary minors the very best of luck in the All Ireland minor hurling final next weekend. Sam captains the team, a great honour for Sam, the O'Farrell family and the Nenagh Éire Óg club. The game takes place on Sunday next at 1.30pm in Nowlan Park.

Nenagh Éire Óg Gaelic Games Youth Academy: The Nenagh Éire Óg Gaelic Games Academy sponsored by Albany Home & Decor and A Sportsman's Dream are delighted to announce that the club will be running a summer camp in August. The three-day summer camp will run from August 10 to 12. It will take place from 10am to 1pm each day and is for children of primary school age. To book, contact Niall on 087-4086439.

Under 5: Our little boys Continue to train at 10 a.m. on Saturday mornings on the outside field - road end. The boys have great fun and we would love to welcome any new boys who would like to join in. Any boys born in 2017 are welcome to come along and try training out, any questions call John on 087-1365053.

Under 7: Under 7 boys had a very enjoyable hurling blitz against Newport on Saturday morning last in Nenagh with both teams showing off their many skills. Thanks to Newport for making the journey. Training continues Wednesdays from 6pm-7pm and Saturdays from 10am-11am on the outside field. New players are always welcome to come along, so any boys born in the years 2015/16 please come along. For further information please contact Alan on 087-7518789.

Under 9: Our Under 9 boys played Ballina in a football blitz on Saturday morning in Nenagh, it was a very enjoyable blitz and the boys did really well. No training this Wednesday evening as so many are away, next training is Saturday morning at 10 a.m. New boys born in 2013 and 2014 are always welcome to join. Contact Cathal on 086-0806460 or the club social media sites with any queries.

Under 11: Under 11 boys, played a football and hurling blitz against a Dublin team who made the journey to Nenagh on Sunday morning. Geraldine Moran’s GAA club provided great opposition for our boys to demonstrate their hurling and football skills. Parents of our Under 11 boys kindly provided refreshments and food to the visiting team after the blitz and both teams enjoyed a fabulous morning. Sincere thanks to all the parents who brought food and helped out with making the morning a tremendous success, brilliant community spirit and a super atmosphere around the club, very well done to all involved.

Congratulations to all the Nenagh Éire Óg boys who competed in the Cumann na mBunscoil finals last week in Semple Stadium, a special well done to those on the winning team. Training continues for hurling and football during the week. New players born in 2011 and 2012 welcome to come along and give it a try. Contact 0874086439 for more details.

Under 13: Under 13A panel played a challenge against Portroe, which proved to be a great workout for the panel. Congratulations to all the Éire Óg boys who competed in the Cumann na mBunscoil finals last week in Semple Stadium, a special well done to those on the winning team and to Eibhin Darcy who was awarded Man of the Match in the final. This week the A panel played Ballina in Nenagh on Tuesday evening. Training on Wednesday and Friday evenings this week.

Under 15: Under 15 hurlers had a competitive match against a very skillful Monaleen team last Thursday. Training continues Tuesday and Thursday from 7pm-8 p.m.

Under 17: U17 training continues every Monday and Wednesday at 6.50pm.