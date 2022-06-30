Irish Water are working to resolve a reservoir interruption in the Ballingarry area
Irish Water is advising customers in the Ballingarry area that supply may be impacted by a reservoir interruption.
Works are due to be complete by 8pm, today June 30.
The following areas may be affected.
Irish Water advises customers that following the completion of works, it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
Golden/Kilfeacle hope to run their rescheduled field evening this Friday evening at 5pm weather permitting. A bit of Golden sunshine would be appreciated.
A pedestrian waits to cross Liberty Square - a painting scheme is being introduced for interested parties in Liberty Square.
