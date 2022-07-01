Search

01 Jul 2022

English Derby winner will be paraded at Clonmel Greyhound Stadium

Romeo Magico will appear at Tipperary track on Sunday night

Romeo Magico

English Greyhound Derby winner Romeo Magico will be paraded at Sunday night's meeting at Clonmel Greyhound Stadium

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

01 Jul 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

sport@tipperarylive.ie

Patrons attending Clonmel Greyhound Stadium this Sunday evening are in for a treat when Romeo Magico, this year's English Derby champion, will be paraded at the track by the Holland family. 

The dog is no stranger to Clonmel, as this is where it all began for him, having been schooled and trialed at the riverside track.

After many years contesting finals, Graham Holland and his family from Golden won their first-ever English Derby at Towcester last weekend, and they are all wished continued success in the future.
People are requested to come along to the Clonmel track on Sunday night and show their appreciation and support for the greyhound and trainer on such a wonderful achievement.

#ThisRunsDeep #GoGreyhoundRacing
#riversidekennels #romeomagico

