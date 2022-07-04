Search

04 Jul 2022

A rising star of Irish horse racing wins Tipperary Sports Award for June

A rising star of Irish racing wins Tipperary Sports Award for June

Jockey Jake Coen is the winner of the Fethard Sports Achievement Award for June 2022.

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Jul 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

The winner of the Butler’s Bar Sports Achievement Award for June is up and coming local jockey Jake Coen, a young flat jockey on the rise in his sport.

The highlight of Jake’s month was in riding two doubles, he rode two winners in Sligo and followed up that achievement with another two-timer at Ballinrobe.


Sponsor of the awards on Friday night last at Butler's Bar, Main Street, Fethard, was Barry O’Connor from O’Connor Accountants in Irishtown Clonmel.


The Mentor of the Month award went to Colm Hackett from Fethard and Killusty Angling Club. This was in recognition of Colm’s lifelong dedication to event organising, and tutoring of young fishermen and women.


We congratulate both Jake and Colm, and now look forward to July’s nominations.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media