A rising star of Irish horse racing wins Tipperary Sports Award for June

Jockey Jake Coen is the winner of the Fethard Sports Achievement Award for June 2022.
The highlight of Jake’s month was in riding two doubles, he rode two winners in Sligo and followed up that achievement with another two-timer at Ballinrobe.
Sponsor of the awards on Friday night last at Butler's Bar, Main Street, Fethard, was Barry O’Connor from O’Connor Accountants in Irishtown Clonmel.
The Mentor of the Month award went to Colm Hackett from Fethard and Killusty Angling Club. This was in recognition of Colm’s lifelong dedication to event organising, and tutoring of young fishermen and women.
We congratulate both Jake and Colm, and now look forward to July’s nominations.
