Tipperary athlete completes Herculean Ironman challenge in Austria

Dundrum AC's Graham Butler completed the Austrian Ironman on Sunday last
The Ironman Austria took place on Sunday, July 3 in Kärnten-Klagenfurt. It is known as one of the most beautiful races in the world, and Dundrum AC and Tipperary were proudly represented.
With a breathtaking 3.8km swim course with scenery of the Wörthersee, a cycle of 180km through the green heart of Carinthia, and to finish a 42.2km run to the finish line in the heart of the city.
This is the mammoth task that Dundrum AC athlete Graham Butler took on in scorching heat in a time of 13:04:51.
A huge well done to Graham. What an achievement. Something to be proud of forever.
You would be get tired from even thinking of doing all that.
