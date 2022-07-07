Search

07 Jul 2022

Tipperary athlete finishes fourth in high jump at European championships

Ava Rochford makes her mark at under 18 event in Jerusalem

Ava Rochford

Ava Rochford, Nenagh Olympic, was in good form at the European Athletics Under 18 Championships in Jerusalem

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

07 Jul 2022 9:30 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarylive.ie

Wednesday was an evening of high-spirited action on day three of the European Athletics Under 18 Championships in Jerusalem, with a record-breaking performance, new personal bests and fast times achieved by athletes in the Irish singlet.

Ava Rochford of Nenagh Olympic reached an incredible 1.79 metres in the women's high jump, coming fourth in the final.

The 16-year-old enjoyed a round of superb jumping, clearing each round comfortably.

Oisin Joyce (Lake District AC) had a stellar performance in the final of the men’s javelin, reaching a distance of 69.66 metres in his final throw of the competition.

Tom Delaney joins group of only five with Tipperary minor All-Ireland medals

Joyce secured fourth place in the competition and joins the Irish all-time list in seventh place, behind Damien Crawford’s 70.3 metres from July 1991.

Niamh Murray (Bray Runners AC) continued her incredible string of 400 metres performances in the women’s final with a passionate display in the final 100 metres.

The Wicklow woman came eighth in the final with a time of 55.06, her second fastest time this year.

Finn O’Neill (Lifford Strabane AC) continued his decathlon action in the high jump, reaching 1.72 metres to add another 560 points to his tally.

However O’Neill has had to end his participation in the competition after four events due to injury.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media