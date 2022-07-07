Mid and North divisional finals to be streamed this weekend

Divisional final weekend has arrived for this coming weekend with all hurling deciders taking place this weekend.

And supporters will have plenty of access to games as it has been announced that the Mid and North finals will be streamed online for anyone who can't get to the games.

Mid Tipperary GAA announced that the senior game between JK Brackens and Drom & Inch will be live streamed on Sunday with patrons able to access the game for a charge of €10. This service is coming courtesy of R Healy Photo and Video and the link to access will be available in the coming days. Visit the Mid Tipperary GAA social channels for full details.

Meanwhile, the north Tipp senior and premier intermediate finals will be streamed on Sunday by Clubber TV as they continue their coverage of the divisional games in the north. Kiladangan take on Nenagh Éire Óg in the senior decider while Roscrea and Portroe face off in the premier intermediate game. Click here to gain access to the games which are costing €10 each.

See details of the fixtures below:

Centenary Agri Senior Hurling Championship Final

Drom & Inch V JK Brackens in Boherlahan, Sunday @ 3.30

Hi B Restaurant/Bar Senior Hurling Championship Final

Kiladangan V Nenagh Éire Óg in Cloughjordan, Sunday @ 6.15

Savvy Kitchens Premier Intermediate Championship Final

Portroe V Roscrea in Nenagh, Sunday @ 1.30