Play in Pink Day at County Tipperary was once again a great success

COUNTY TIPPERARY GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB

Ladies Golf Play in Pink Day for Breast Cancer Research

The annual Play in Pink Day for Breast Cancer Research is a huge success and raises significant funds for Breast Cancer Research.

The Ladies of County Tipperary Golf & Country Club led by Lady Captain Niamh Chadwick did wonderful work over two days with The Venue and the Golf Shop all beautifully decked out in Pink.

The event kicked off in The Venue with a Coffee Morning and any amount of beautiful cakes. Many thanks to all who baked for the occasion. The effort was greatly appreciated by everyone.

On the first teebox in Dundrum for the Play in Pink competition last week were, from left to right, Annette De Vere Hunt, Gina Shanahan, Louise Horgan and Maura Maher



The event finished with a BBQ on Thursday evening with the food sponsored by Dundrum House Proprietor Jeff Leo with all the takings going to Play in Pink.

The golf on both days was very well supported with the Mens Seniors competition on Tuesday and the Juvenile 9-hole competition on Tuesday evening both donating their takings to Play in Pink. There was a fantastic buzz around and a great time was had by all. A huge thanks to everyone involved and a special word of thanks to all the players from far and near, your support is greatly appreciated.