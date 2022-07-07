Community asked to assist with Holycross Graveyard clean-up next week

Community asked to assist in Holycross Graveyard Clean-Up next week
Monday, July 11 at 7pm.
Calling on all those with family members interred in the graveyard to assist in the clean-up, please bring your own shovels, brushes, strimmersetc.
All help is greatly appreciated.
The person who will lead this year's Famine 1848 Walk on Saturday, July 30 at 3pm is the Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland, Ms Larysa Gerasko.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.