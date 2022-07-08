Concern as Colin O'Riordan looks to ease injury woes

Tipperary's Colin O’Riordan faces a spell on the sidelines Down Under with significant hip and groin pain.
The Munster medal winner is on the injury list for the Sydney Swans and is unavailable for selection for tomorrow’s AFL game with the Western Bulldogs, and is undergoing analysis into the injuries.
He has undergone a series of investigations with the Sydney medical team and is working on his hip strength and control prior to recommencing a running program.
Clonmel Sportsfield will host the Clonmel Oil south Tipperary senior hurling championship final between Mullinahone and Carrick Swan at 6.30 on Sunday evening
