Borrisokane library to close for three days next week

Borrisokane Library
Tipperary County Council Library Service has announced that Borrisokane Library will close for three days from Monday.
The library will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, July 11, 12 and Friday, July 15.
The library will reopen on Monday, July 18.
They also remind the public that they can renew their books online.
