Ryan stars as Boherlahan shake off Drom in mid intermediate final

Roadstone Mid Intermediate Hurling Championship Final

Boherlahan-Dualla 3-16

Drom-Inch 1-15

Boherlahan-Dualla’s bid for county intermediate hurling honours got a timely boost at Littleton on Sunday where they proved too strong for Drom-Inch in the Roadstone Mid intermediate hurling final.

The big difference between the sides was that in Tomas Ryan Boherlahan-Dualla had a real match-winner. He tallied 1-14 in all, 1-7 from play, in a virtuoso performance that no one in the Drom colours came near to matching.

The bonus for Boherlahan-Dualla is that this victory ensures that they will have a place in the knock-out stages of the county championship which begins next week with a clash with Golden-Kilfeacle. It is a reassuring lifeline to have facing into what is going to be a very competitive county series.

This was Drom’s second divisional final defeat in a week, their senior side going under to J K Brackens the previous Sunday, and again the Drom mentors and supporters were left to bemoan too many wasted chances.

It is hard to argue against a seven point loss but missed opportunities when the game was up for grabs damaged morale and the Drom goal by David Collins came too late to make any significant difference.

Boherlahan had a James O Sullivan goal after 18 minutes, set up by Tomas Ryan, to put them 1-3 to 0-4 ahead and after that they never really looked back.

James Kirby netted their second seven minutes later to go 2-3 to 0-5 clear, and the interval arrived with Boherlahan 2-6 to 0-8 to the good.

It was by no means an insurmountable lead, particularly if Drom, who had eight first half wides, were steadier in their finishing but Tomas Ryan hit three points without reply in the opening five minutes of the second half to give Boherlahan a seven points lead (2-9 to 0-8) and they looked to be pulling away.

Drom had other ideas as Shane Hassett pointed four frees in as many minutes to bring his side right back into the frame (0-12 to 2-9). Questions were being asked of Boherlahan and they had answers as Tomas Ryan again showed the way with three further points.

On the three quarter mark Boherlahan goalie Darragh Lacey made a crucial save as Drom sought a goal to revive their challenge. A Drom goal then might have led to a different conclusion.

Four points were shared over the next ten minutes and then a further two were split as Boherlahan held their opponents at distance.

Drom had senior regular David Collins operating in the forward line now and he had a goal for them on the hour to leave two goals in it, 3-15 to 1-15, but time was on Boherlahan’s side as they battled to the finish to secure the trophy.

A timely boost for Boherlahan ahead of the county championship with Tomas Ryan their star-turn leading the attack. He had able support with Euan Ryan, Martin Paul O Dwyer, Niall O Dwyer, Seamus Leahy and Darragh Lacey also playing key roles in Willie Hickey’s side.

It was a disappointing week for the Drom-Inch who will have to quickly put this setback behind them as they begin their county campaign at the week-end.

The number of chances wasted will be a source of concern to them but if they can tidy that end of the game up they could still have a very successful year. Michael Purcell, David Collins, Maidhc Fitzpatrick, Aidan O Meara and Michael Clohessy were their key men with county minor coach James Woodlock making an appearance in the second half.

Boherlahan-Dualla: Darragh lacey; Niall Manton, Tomas Bourke, Niall O’Dwyer; Fionn McCullagh, Cathal Darcy, Martin Paul O’Dwyer; Euan Ryan, Laurence Devane; Seamus Leahy (0-2), Tomas Ryan (1-14,0-7f), James Kirby (1-0); Mark Downey, James O’Sullivan (1-0), James Murphy.

Subs: Ned Ryan for McCullagh; Eoin McLoughney for Murphy.

Drom-Inch: Paul Connors; Andy Mullen, John Ryan, Michael Purcell; Colm Kinnane, David Collins(1-1), Michael Clohessy; Maidhc Fitzpatrick (0-1), Paul Bergin (0-1); Ben Stapleton, Darragh Kennedy (0-1f), Shane Hassett (0-8f); Jamie Ryan, Aidan O’Meara (0-2), Darragh Fitzpatrick (0-1).

Subs: J B Kennedy for Mullen; James Woodlock for Jamie Ryan.

Referee: Joe Leahy (Moyne-Templetuohy)