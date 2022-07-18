Dogs Trust to give a summer safety talk and quiz at Thurles Library next week

Dogs Trust will hot a summer safety talk and quiz at Thurles Library next week
Dogs Trust will give a summer dog safety talk for children aged 6-12 at Thurles Library on Thursday, July 28 at 11am.
On the day, they will also give an introduction to Dogs Trust and hold a quiz.
Booking by calling 052 6166 131.
