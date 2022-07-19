Irish Water is carrying out works in Tipperary Town today
Irish Water is carrying out mains repair works which may affect supply in some areas of Tipperary Town today, July 19.
Works are expected to be complete by 2pm, and the following areas may experience disruption:
Temporary traffic management measures will also be in place.
Irish Water advises customers to wait two to three hours after repair for normal supply to resume.
