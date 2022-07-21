Clonmel Rowing Club will hold a summer camp next month

The camp will be held from August 9-11
Clonmel Rowing Club in Upper Irishtown is holding a summer camp next month from Tuesday to Thursday, August 9-11.
The camp will be held from 10am-1pm each day and is for 12-16-year-olds.
It is for competent swimmers only.
Places are limited to 15.
The cost is €80.
For further information contact 087-2375476.
