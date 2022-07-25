Search

25 Jul 2022

Early call-out for participants for Tipperary fundraising 'Lipsync' competition

'Electric' atmosphere at Lipsync Longford

25 Jul 2022 12:30 PM

LIPSYNC FUNDRAISER - PARTICIPANTS WANTED


Knockavilla Community Council will host “Lipsync” on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dundrum Community Hall.

The Community Council are planning to build a wheelchair accessible toilet and to make Knockavilla hall more accessible for people with mobility issues, so this is our fundraising venture to help us with this project in 2023.
They look forward to starting our preparations over the next few weeks, but in the meantime, we are looking to sort our groups to perform on the night.

So an early call out to families, neighbours, GAA teams, camogie teams, athletic groups, walking groups, anyone at all, please form your groups, pick your songs and let us know your group name.
We know that you will come good, in what promises to be a very entertaining night, with full bar facilities available. We would also welcome groups from outside the parish, so feel free to contact any committee members, or follow us on Knockavilla Community Council Facebook page.

