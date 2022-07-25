Late points salvage a draw for west Tipperary team in county senior hurling championship

Eire Óg Annacarty Donohill 0-19 JK Brackens 1-16

Recently-crowned mid champions JK Brackens and west runners-up Eire Óg Annacarty Donohill shared the spoils in this FBD Insurance County Senior hurling championship game.

The Templemore side dictated the pace from the outset, with Eire Óg only playing catch-up for the greater part of the game.

Eire Óg led only once during the contest, when Aidan Griffin converted a free 16 minutes into the second half but this lead was short-lived, as JK Brackens equalised almost immediately. However the west side stuck to their task and two injury-time points, the equaliser coming from Kevin Fox, salvaged a point.

JK Brackens went into an early four-point lead within six minutes of the start, as they ran through the Eire Óg defence. However Eire Óg settled and had the deficit down to the minimum three minutes later. Brackens’ first break came on ten minutes when Andrew Ormonde got in behind the Eire Óg defence to goal. This score was the difference between the sides at the break, 1-9 to 0-9.

The west men were back on level terms for the first time four minutes after the restart, but Brackens kept their heads in front until the 16th minute, when a converted free from Griffin put Eire Óg ahead for the one and only time.

The final quarter was nip and tuck, with the mid champions looking to have secured the points until two injury time points levelled the game for the fifth and final time in this entertaining contest.

JK Brackens hit the ground running and Shane Doyle got the scoreboard ticking over within forty seconds. David O’Shea, Lyndon Fairbrother (free) and Andrew Ormond tagged on points as the mid men jumped into a four-point lead by the sixth minute. Eire Óg were slow to start, but Paudie Bradshaw put over to open their account on seven minutes. From the resulting puck out Bradshaw gathered and doubled his tally.

Paidi O’Dwyer cut the deficit to the minimum two minutes later, as Eire Óg upped their game. JK Brackens got their first break when Andrew Ormond goaled to put them four up. Cian Mooney pulled one back for the west men before a brace from Fairbrother stretched the Templemore lead out to five.

Eire Óg hit a purple patch and points from Paidi O’Dwyer, Aidan Griffin (free) and Dinny Crosse kept them in touch. Shane Bourke put three between the sides, with four minutes of normal time remaining before the break. Aidan Griffin, from a 65 and Fairbrother from a placed ball kept three points between the sides, before David O’Shea got in for his second of the day to open up a four-point gap.

With almost the last puck of the half Tom Fox pulled one back for Eire Óg to leave them trailing by a goal (1-9 to 0-9) at half-time.

Eire Óg needed a good start to the second period and Aidan Griffin pointed within fifty seconds of the restart. Points from Donal O’Dwyer and another converted free from Griffin had the sides on level terms, for the first time, after four minutes.

Brackens were able to dictate the play and Eire Óg continued to play catch up. Eire Óg were back again on level terms by the ninth minute but were unable to get their heads to the front. They eventually took the lead for the first and only time when Griffin converted his sixth free on 16 minutes.

Paddy Cadell put over his first of the afternoon as Brackens hit the front once more. Brian Fox cancelled a Fairbrother converted free to level the game for the fourth time, injuring himself in the process. Cadell and Fairbrother edged Brackens back into the lead as the game entered time added on.

However, Eire Óg were not yet finished and Paudie Bradshaw hit his fourth of the afternoon. In a final late attack, substitute Kevin Fox equalised to salvage a valuable point for the Annacarty men.

Scorers: Eire Og: Aidan Griffin (0-6 frees), Paudie Bradshaw (0-4), Paidi O’Dwyer (0-2), Dinny Crosse (0-2), Brian Fox (0-1), Kevin Fox (0-1), Tom Fox (0-1), Donal O’Dwyer (0-1), Cian Mooney (0-1).

JK Brackens: Lyndon Fairbrother (0-8, 7 frees), Andrew Ormond (1-2), Paddy Cadell (0-2), David O’Shea (0-2), Shane Bourke (0-1), Shane Doyle (0-1).

Eire Og: Darragh Mooney, David Fox, Brian Fox, Mickey Bradshaw, Paul Downey, Tom Fox (captain), Paul Devlin, Seanie Ryan, Dan Kelly, Paudie Bradshaw, Donal O’Dwyer, Aidan Griffin, Paidi O’Dwyer, Dinny Crosse, Cian Mooney. Subs used: Kevin Fox for Paidi O’Dwyer (45 mins), Eoin Bradshaw for Dan Kelly (56 mins), Darragh O’Brien for Brian Fox (58 mins).

JK Brackens: Jack Kennedy, Luke Ormond, Tom Murphy (captain), Martin Delaney, Jordan Moloney, Paddy Cadell, Neil Quinlan, Dean McEnroe, Cathal Scully, Conor Cadell, Andrew Ormond, Shane Doyle, Shane Bourke, Lyndon Fairbrother, David O’Shea. Subs used: Lorcan Roche for Shane Bourke (45 mins), Lorcan Egan for Dean McEnroe (51 mins), James Bergin for Lorcan Egan (56 mins, inj).

Referee: Sean Lonergan (Moyle Rovers).