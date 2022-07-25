Paddy Hennessy Cup presentation a proud moment for Tipperary GAA Club

At the presentation of the Paddy Hennessy Cup recently were from left: Jimmy Hennessy, Ben Roche (captain of winning team) and Dan O'Connor, Juvenile Chairman, Kilsheelan/Kilcash GAA Club.
Paddy Hennessy Memorial Trophy
Paddy Hennessy was a former playing legend with the Kilsheelan/Kilcash GAA Club prior to emigrating to New York where he had a successful playing career with his adopted club.
Paddy's memory will be always part of the Kilsheelan/Kilcash club history especially that his nephew James presented the juvenile club with a trophy in his memory on behalf of Paddy’s daughter Anne Marie.
The first recipient was a proud Ben Roche whose grandfather Jack would have been a mentor of Paddy’s in his formative years.
We are much indebted to the Hennessy family for their generosity.
Also many thanks to James for his sponsorship of the juvenile jerseys.
A huge thanks to Mahers Foodstore for their sponsorship on the night.
Lesley Lynch speaking at the exhibition opening of Threads of Time, in Clonmel Library. Photography Brian Poole
Team captain Jack O'Halloran (Lattin-Cullen) and James Heffernan (Clonoulty-Rossmore) with Donie Horan (Referee) prior to the Gleeson Concrete West Junior A Hurling Championship game.
Knockavilla Community Council will host “Lipsync” on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Dundrum Community Hall.
Cllr Mark Fitzgerald, John Palmer (manager of Fethard AIB) , Minister Simon Coveney and Cllr Declan Burgess
