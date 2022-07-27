Some great match ups to come as second round of club hurling fixtures are made

FBD Insurance Dan Breen Senior Hurling Championship - Round 2
Friday, August 5th
Nenagh Éire Óg V Moycarkey Borris in The Ragg @ 7pm
Mullinahone V Upperchurch Drombane in Boherlahan @ 7pm
Clonoulty Rossmore V Kilruane MacDonaghs in FBD Semple Stadium @ 7.30pm
Saturday, August 6th
Holycross Ballycahill V Toomevara in Borris-Ileigh @ 3.30pm
Drom & Inch V Thurles Sarsfields in FBD Semple Stadium @ 7pm
Kiladangan V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill in Dolla @ 7pm
Sunday, August 7th
JK Brackens V Loughmore Castleiney in FBD Semple Stadium @ 2.30pm
Borris-Ileigh V Templederry Kenyons in Nenagh @ 3.30pm
FBD Insurance Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship - Round 2
Friday, August 5th
Kiladangan V Moyne Templetuohy in Roscrea @ 7pm
Thurles Sarsfields V Gortnahoe Glengoole in Cashel @ 7pm
Saturday, August 6th
Ballina V Killenaule in Borris-Ileigh @ 2pm
Cashel King Cormacs V Portroe in FBD Semple Stadium @ 5.30pm
Sean Treacys V St Marys in Bansha @ 7pm
Carrick Swans V Clonakenny in Holycross @ 7pm
Sunday, August 7th
Burgess V Newport in Nenagh @ 2pm
Roscrea V Silvermines in Toomevara @ 3pm
FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship - Round 2
Friday, August 5th
Ballingarry V Ballybacon Grange in Fethard @ 7pm
Saturday, August 6th
Boherlahan Dualla V Carrick Davins in Clonmel @ 7pm
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Skeheenarinky in Cahir @ 7pm
Golden Kilfeacle V Lorrha in Templemore @ 7pm
Sunday, August 7th
Ballinahinch V Borrisokane in Toomevara @ 1.30pm
Cappawhite V Moneygall in The Ragg @ 1.30pm
Arravale Rovers V Kilsheelan Kilcash in Cahir @ 2.30pm
Drom & Inch V Shannon Rovers in Dolla @ 7pm
