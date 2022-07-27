Tipperary seaman offers a warm welcome on board naval ship during Welsh visit

Seaman Dane Ryan, left, from Nenagh welcomes guests on board the LÉ Róisín in Cardiff Picture: Gerry Molumby
The Irish Naval Service ship LÉ Róisín docked in Cardiff last week to celebrate the ties between Ireland and Wales, and, in particular, the establishment of the Irish consulate in the city.
At the special on-board reception on July 19, Nenagh man Dane Ryan was part of the troop of seamen who greeted consul general Denise Hanrahan and Lord Mayor of Cardiff, Cllr Graham Hinchey, who commented in particular on the humanitarian role played by the Irish Navy in rescuing refugees in the Mediterranean.
Also on board were Welsh Assembly members, Irish and British businesses working in collaboration, as well as Irish community and cultural groups from throughout Wales.
