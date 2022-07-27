Volunteers needed this evening in Ballycahill
Ballycahill Graveyard Clean-up
A clean-up of the graveyard will take place this Wednesday evening, July 27, from 7.30pm. Please bring shovels / tools / etc. All help is greatly appreciated.
The winner of the Lady Captain’s Prize at Clonmel Golf Club on Saturday last was Roisin Quinlivan, seen here accepting her winner’s prize from Lady Captain Maura Lyons
Enjoying tea and refreshments at Glengarra Mountain Lodge in beautiful sunshine on Sunday, July 17 were Kaitlyn and Emma Russell
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.