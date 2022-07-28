Fennor Cemetery annual mass to take place this evening in Gortnahoe
The annual Mass for the deceased in Fennor Cemetery will take place this Thursday, July 28, at 7.30pm in Gortnahoe Church.
Anyone wishing to join the choir on the night would be most welcome.
