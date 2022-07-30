Mary’s Meals walk for charity takes in Thurles, Templemore and Roscrea

Mary's Meals is a global movement that sets up and maintains school feeding projects in some of the world's poorest communities, where poverty and hunger would otherwise prevent children from gaining an education.
A fundraising walk will take place from various Irish locations beginning on Sunday August 7 to arrive in Knock Shrine on Monday August 15.
The walk from Thurles will leave the Cathedral on Sunday August 7 at 8.30am, proceeding to Templemore.
It then leaves the Templemore Arms Hotel on Monday August 8 at 8.30am to arrive in Roscrea that afternoon. The walk will leave Shaws, Roscrea on Tuesday 9th August at 8.30am, arriving in Birr that evening. It will leave Emmet Square, Birr on Wednesday, August 10 at 8.30am.
Could you walk part of the route? To find out more, see www.marysmeals.ie or contact Fr Eamonn Kelly at 0879077985 or Angela Moore at 089-4959519.
