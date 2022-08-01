Search

01 Aug 2022

The annual Ballymoreen Mass returns after two years

Attendees at the annual Ballymoreen Mass

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Aug 2022 5:45 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Contributed to the Tipperary Star

After an absence of two years due to covid, a large crowd gathered for Mass on Friday, July 15, last.

Marie Darmody’s beautiful singing of Cead míle fáilte leat a Íosa set the scene for what was a very prayerful and peaceful remembering of all who are gone before us.

Faith of our fathers and Amazing Grace, played by Ger Neville on the bagpipes, in this seven-century historic site was deeply inspiring. Fr Tom Fogarty reminded us of how respect and prayer for our dead are alive and well.

Prayers for all the known and unknown buried here were said. He thanked families and the Committee who maintain the graves to a high standard.

The presence of Cecil and Martha Melbourne from St Mary’s Church of Ireland was a welcome reminder that many of their congregation are among the earliest burials in Ballymoreen.

Tipperary village hits by 'new low' of anti-social behaviour during fine weather

Thanks to all who generously contributed €437 at the collection; to Fr George Burke, who blessed the graves. To Ellen Cass of the younger generation who did the readings and to John Ryan, who travels up from Ennis every year.

