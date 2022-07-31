Templemore Golf Club, Jim Ryan's Captain's Prize on July 22 - 24

Templemore Golf Club, L/R: Margaret Deegan, Kay Brennan, Margaret Buckley. See notes above. Photo by Seamus Bourke
Captains Prize
Jim Ryan's Captain's Prize Friday 22nd. to Sunday 24th. July. Congratulations to the winner Jerry Keegan Jnr. A delightful weekend of Golf. The course was in excellent condition. Jim thanked all who made contribution on the preparation of the course also to all members who took part in the competition and to the ladies for their commitment in the supply of the food and beverages. A very successful weekend of Golf.
Weekend Competition Results.
16/17th. July. A good entry in the best of weather for the 18 hole Stableford. 1st. with 44pts. Peter Bane. 2nd. with 42 pts. Pat Maher. 3rd. with 39 pts. Sean Guerins.
Results of Men’s Captain Social Mix
20/07/22
Winners, Mary Butler, Keith Morris, Sean Lee. Second. Dinny Toohey, Martin Walshe, Mary AnnMaher. Gross. Michael Purcell, Brendan Russell, John Fitzpatrick.
Congrats to all
Seamus Cody Cup
Match play Winner. Seamus Bourke, Runner up, Declan Russell
Ladies 18hole Stableford
19th. July. 1st. Sadie Tynann, 2nd. Mary Butler, 3rd. Mary Ryan.
Juvenile lessons.
Just to remind you that Juvenile Lessons will commence on Tuesday 12th July at 10 am followed by Ladies lessons at 11 am. Contact Pat O’Connell, 087 9205821.
50/50 Draw
The 50/50 Draw is also available online for anyone who cannot make it to the club. http://templemoregolfclub.ie
/membership/
Seniors Results
21st. July. Well, another excellent golfing day for the 9 teams that ventured out this morning and all the groups broke the 50 barrier.
First with 57 points Liam Daly, Jim Gleeson, Gerry Hayes and James Murray. In second place on count back with 56 points were Donal Golden, Pat O’Connell, John Egan and Micheal Healy. In third also with 56 points Seamus Bourke, Paudie Butler,Les Mason and Joe Clarke. Reminder the next outing is on FRIDAY 5th August at Rathdowney we will be running the usual Thursday morning at Templemore.
Club membership Fees.
Membership is now due. No fee means no entry to club competitions going forward, Master Score Board for Tee Bookings and Members WhatsApp.
Fees can be paid to any committee member, or placed in the FEE Box in the Locker room. Alternative, you can pay on the web site. http://templemoregolfclub.ie/
membership/ All fee rates are on the Web Site
Future Competition Dates.
Mixed Social. Every Wed..
Seniors. Every Thursday 9am .Others Dates for your Diary.
Mary Butler Ladies President Prize Saturday,. August 6
Golf for Everyone
Competitive Membership Fees in Templemore.
Gent/Lady €300. Husband, Wife/Partners. €450. OAP Husband & Wife/Partners. €350. Family (Children under 15yrs.) €500. Country Member. €200. Beginner (Lady/Gent). €200. Husband & Wife/Partners Beginners. €350. Student 3rd Level & Garda Student. €100. Juvenile (Under 18yrs) €50. Visit the club web site for on-line payment.
Templemore Golf Club, L/R: Margaret Deegan, Kay Brennan, Margaret Buckley. See notes above. Photo by Seamus Bourke
