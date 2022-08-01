Find out what Borrisoleigh Active Social Club will be up to over the next few months

Check out what Borrisoleigh Active Social Club will be up to over the next few months
Following a great day in Inis Óir recently, another couple of trips are being arranged.
The next trip is to Bunratty on Friday, August 26. The bus will leave Borrisoleigh at 1.30pm arriving in Bunratty at 2.30pm. We will visit the Castle and Folk park followed by a Céilí in the kitchen at 6.30pm.
This consists of pre-dinner drinks and a traditional three-course Irish dinner, then traditional music, song and dance—more details from Eileen 0879849848.
On October, 10, 11, 12 & 13, we are off to Westport for an Autumn Activity Break in Westport Woods Hotel and Spa Co Mayo.
Tea/coffee on arrival. Three-course dinner and entertainment each evening.
Coach tours and entry to the Seniors Trade Show. Names and deposit of €50 to be paid by August 12. Again further information, please contact Eileen at 0879849848.
Once again Cahir Castle has free admission on today Wednesday August 3 being the first Wednesday of the month.
