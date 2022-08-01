Search

01 Aug 2022

Rockwell Rovers goal their way to win over Drom

Rockwell Rovers goal their way to win over Drom

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Aug 2022 7:15 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship - Round 1

Rockwell Rovers 3-11

Drom-Inch 0-14

Newly promoted  Drom-Inch spurned three good goal chances and duly paid the penalty losing to Rockwell Rovers in the FBD Insurance county senior football championship group 2, round 1 at Boherlahan on Sunday.

The clash of last year’s intermediate champions and the intermediate champions of 2021 was a most entertaining affair which was ultimately decided by Rockwell Rovers’ being more clinical in front of goal. 

With Moyle Rovers and Kilsheelan-Kilcash also in this group this was a big win for Rockwell as they face into what might be considered the tougher games. This result takes the pressure off as they not only seek qualification for the knock-out stages of the championship but also in their  ambitions to retain their senior status by avoiding a relegation battle.

Drom were left to bemoan near misses. In the first minute David Butler had a goal-bound effort  turned away by Rovers goalie Eoghan Doyle and 4 minutes later were caught napping when a quickly taken line ball set up T J Ryan for Rockwell’s first goal.

By the 20 minute mark Rockwell were 1-6 to 0-3 clear but then Drom enjoyed a productive spell as Tommy Nolan, Jack Lillis, Darragh Kennedy and David Butler all landed points. Indeed, the Kennedy effort whizzed over the bar when a goal seemed likely, the second green-flag opportunity.

At half-time Rockwell led 1-7 to 0-8 and when Aidan Barron netted for the West lads 3 minutes after resuming they were very much in the driving seat. Alan Moloney, Gavin Ryan and Liam Fahey added Rockwell points for a 2-10 to 0-9 lead after 43 minutes.

It looked done and dusted but Drom kept up the chase. They were 0-12 to 2-11 adrift when David Butler broke through but his shot hit the post, a third goal chance gone begging. However Robbie Long and Podge Campion points left only a goal between the sides as the game drifted into injury time.

Drom threw everything into attack but left themselves exposed at the back. Alan Moloney started a move in his own half and followed it up to apply the finishing touch for Rockwell’s third goal to seal the points for his side.

There was much to admire about the Rockwell performance and they will be the better for this outing. They are comfortable on the ball, defend resolutely, and most importantly, have the ability to pick off scores. TJ Ryan and Alan Moloney led by example but the hard grafting of Liam Fahey, Gavin Ryan,  Kevin Cleary,  and Aidan Barron was also very influential in grinding out this result.

Drom-Inch’ senior status now hangs in the balance with difficult games against Moyle Rovers and Kilsheelan-Kilcash on the horizon. Despite the absence of a few regulars they gave a very good account of themselves and could yet trouble the “bigger guns” in the group. Their key men were Emmet Moloney, David Butler, Tommy Nolan, Fintan Purcell and Robbie Long.

Rockwell Rovers: Eoghan Doyle; Paul Halley, Robert O’Donnell, Liam Lonergan; Kevin Cleary, Liam Fahey (0-1), Gavin Ryan (0-1); Tom Downey, Tom Tobin (0-1); Luca Fitzgerald, Alan Moloney (1-5,0-2fs), Aidan Barron (1-0); T J Ryan (1-3, 0-1f), Patrick Halley, Joseph Lawrence.

Subs: Eoin Shine for P Halley, Mickey Barron for T J Ryan.

Drom-Inch: Shane Hassett; Michael Purcell, Stevie Nolan, James Kennedy; Kevin Hassett, Fintan Purcell, Robbie Long (0-2); John Ryan, Tommy Nolan (0-4,1f),Darragh Kennedy (0-1), Emmet Moloney, Jack Lillis (0-1); Paul Mullen (0-2), David Butler (0-3),Jimmy Mullen.

Subs: Jamie Moloney for Lillis; Podge Campion(0-1) for J Mullen; Jamie Ryan for E Moloney; Paul Bergin for Paul Mullen.

Referee: Sean Everard (Moyne-Templetuohy)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media