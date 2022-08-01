Pairings made for round two of club football championships

The pairings have been made for the second round of the Tipperary club football championships after last weekends fare came to its conclusion. See pairings below.
Sean Martin of Kilsheelan Kilcash prepares to launch an attack, with Moyle Rovers' Stephen Quirke giving chase. Picture: Michael Boland
Once again Cahir Castle has free admission on today Wednesday August 3 being the first Wednesday of the month.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.