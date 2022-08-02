Breaking: Thurles to get 60 modular homes to house Ukrainian families

A rapid build modular home
Tipperary TDs have been told this morning that 60 modular homes are to be installed at Gortataggart in Thurles to house Ukrainian families.
The homes will accommodate around 250 people.
No other details have been made available at the moment.
Mullinahone GAA Club are holding a planning workshop which will run over three nights, two hours per night, beginning on Wednesday August 3 2022 at 8pm in the GAA Hall.
