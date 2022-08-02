Popular Tipperary green to be closed for two months

Ardfinnan Green will be closed from Tuesday 02 August 2022 for a two month period.
This closure is to facilitate footpath widening, resurfacing, landscaping and the installation of picnic tables.
Access to the green will be limited during the duration of the works and access will be provided where possible.
Tipperary County Council would like to apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.
After an absence of almost three years, the Cullen Music Festival will return to Aisling Park on next Saturday, August 6
Mullinahone GAA Club are holding a planning workshop which will run over three nights, two hours per night, beginning on Wednesday August 3 2022 at 8pm in the GAA Hall.
