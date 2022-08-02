Search

02 Aug 2022

Results: Football action throws up some surprises

GAA

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Aug 2022 2:20 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

County Tipperary

FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship

Upperchurch Drombane 1-12 Cahir 1-8

Clonmel Commercials 1-14 Killenaule 0-9

Rockwell Rovers 3-11 Drom & Inch 0-14

Moyle Rovers 2-14 Kilsheelan Kilcash 1-8

Loughmore Castleiney 0-12 Ardfinnan 0-7

Moycarkey Borris 2-9 Aherlow 1-5

JK Brackens 0-9 Arravale Rovers 0-7

Ballyporeen 1-11 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 0-9

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship

Golden Kilfeacle 3-11 Father Sheehys 0-13

Moyle Rovers CONC V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun

Ballina 0-11 Moyne Templetuohy 0-3

Clonmel Óg 4-8 JK Brackens 0-7

Clonmel Commercials 0-14 Fethard 0-11

Grangemockler Ballyneale 3-18 Loughmore Castleiney 0-2

Mid Tipperary

Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire U19A Hurling Championship

Durlas Óg Na Sairsealaigh 3-20 Holycross Ballycahill 1-17

Drom & Inch 4-20 Moycarkey Borris 1-10

JK Brackens 5-24 Boherlahan Dualla 0-14

Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire U19B Hurling Championship

Loughmore Castleiney 5-13 Moyne Templetuohy 1-13

Gortnahoe Glengoole 0-21 Upperchurch Drombane 0-16

Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship

Gortnahoe Glengoole 1-18 Thurles Sarsfields 1-15

Thurles Gaels 5-14 Moycarkey Borris 1-8

North Tipperary

U19A Hurling Championship

Silvermines 1-18 Nenagh Éire Óg 0-13

U19B Hurling Championship

Kilruane MacDonaghs 3-22 Borrisokane 0-5

Burgess 1-16 Newport 2-11

Junior A Hurling Championship Semi Finals

Toomevara 2-11 Roscrea 0-16

Borris-Ileigh 1-23 Kilruane MacDonaghs 2-12

Junior B Hurling Championship

Lorrha 1-21 Nenagh Eire Og 1-5

Newport 3-17 Portroe 1-10

Burgess 1-16 Templederry Kenyons 2-13

Ballina 1-20 Kiladangan 3-13

West Tipperary

U19A Football Championship

Arravale Rovers 1-10 Cashel King Cormacs 3-2

Rockwell/Rosegreen 3-8 Clonoulty Rossmore 2-7

Junior A Football Championship

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-16 Emly 2-7

Junior B Football Championship

Cappawhite 4-18 Golden Kilfeacle 1-6

South Tipperary

U19A Football Championship

Clonmel Commercials 7-19 Mullinahone 0-3

U19B Football Championship

Knockmealdown Gaels 1-17 Ballingarry 4-8

Fethard 1-12 Cahir 0-14

Clonmel Óg 2-8 St Patricks 0-13

Moyle Rovers 3-11 Grangemockler Ballyneale 2-8

Junior A Football Championship

Cahir 5-12 Fethard 5-6

Ardfinnan 5-8 Ballylooby Castlegrace 1-13

U19A Hurling Championship

Mullinahone 1-12 Carrick Swans 1-10

St Marys 7-25 Kilsheelan Kilcash 4-12

U19B Hurling Championship

Ballingarry 4-13 Killenaule 0-13

