Comhaltas Seisiúin every Thursday night in Great Hall of Cahir Castle

Pippa Meagher with daughter Alex and Mary Harty of Cahir Comhaltas welcome guests to the weekly Seisuin in the Castle
The authentic traditional Irish music, song and dance show continues in the magnificent Great Hall in Cahir Castle every Thursday evening brought to you by Cahir Comhaltas.
This show will continue every Thursday night at 8pm for the next six weeks.
Cahir Comhaltas needs your support and tickets can be pre booked by contacting Mary on 086 0624217 or Pippa on 085 7665424.
Tickets are also on sale at Cahir House Hotel reception and at the Castle reception from 7pm every Thursday evening.
A great evening of traditional Irish entertainment is in store for all who attend!
