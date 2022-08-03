Tipperary GAA fixtures for the next seven days

Check out all the Tipperary GAA fixtures for the next week, right here
Wed 03 Aug
South Tipperary Junior A Hurling Group 1, Venue: Cahir Park GAA Pitch, Father Sheehys V Moyle Rovers 19:30, Ref: Noel Cosgrave
South Tipperary Junior A Hurling Group 1, Venue: Goatenbridge, St Mary's V Clonmel g 19:30, Ref: Nigel Carrigan
South Tipperary Junior A Hurling Group 2, Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, Newcastle V Ballingarry 19:30, Ref: John Flynn
South Tipperary Junior A Hurling Group 3, Venue: O'Sullivan Park, Ballingarry, Grangemockler Ballyneale V St Patrick's 19:30, Ref: Paddy Ivors
South Tipperary Junior A Hurling Group 3, Venue: Monroe GAA Pitch, Mullinahone V Cahir 19:30, Ref: Paul Guinan
Watch Centre North Junior B Hurling Championship Knock Out, Venue: Borrisokane, Kildangan V Moneygall 19:00, Ref: Peter Carroll
Watch Centre North Junior B Hurling Championship Knock Out, Venue: Ballina, Ballina V Knockshegowna 19:00, Ref: Conor Doyle
Under-19 A Hurling, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, Cashel King Cormacs V Clonoulty/Rossmore 19:30, Ref: John O Grady
Under-19 B Hurling - Gr 1, Venue: Bansha, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Golden-Kilfeacle 19:30, Ref: Paddy Russell
Under-19 B Hurling - Gr 1, Venue: Kilcommon, Eire Og/SeanTreacys V Rockwell/Rosegreen 19:30, Ref: James Lees
Under-19 B Hurling - Gr 2, Venue: Sean Treacy Park, Arravale Rovers V Lattin-Cullen 19:30, Ref: Phil Ryan
Under-19 B Hurling - Gr 2, Venue: Emly, Emly V Cappawhite Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC
Thu 04 Aug
South Tipperary Junior A Hurling Group 2, Venue: Monroe GAA Pitch, Carrick Swan V Ballylooby/Castlegrace 19:30, Ref: Philip Keane
Fri 05 Aug
FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship - Group 1, Venue: The Ragg, Nenagh ire g V Moycarkey-Borris 19:00, Ref: Alan Tierney
FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship - Group 1, Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Kilruane MacDonaghs 19:30, Ref: Michael Kennedy
FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship - Group 3, Venue: Boherlahan GAA Club, Mullinahone V Upperchurch-Drombane 19:00, Ref: Conor Doyle
South Tipp U13C Hurling League 2022, Venue: Fethard School Field, Fethard V Father Sheehys 19:30, Ref: Kieran Barrett
FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 2, Venue: Roscrea, Kildangan V Moyne/Templetuohy 19:00, Ref: John Lillis
FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 3, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, Thurles Sarsfields V Gortnahoe-Glengoole 19:00, Ref: John O Grady
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Div1, Venue: Holycross, Holycross/Ballycahill V JK Brackens 19:30, Ref: Paddy Kenny
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Div1, Venue: Knock, Knock V Drom-Inch 19:30, Ref: Seamus Delaney
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 1, Venue: Fethard GAA Park, Ballingarry V Ballybacon/Grange 19:00, Ref: Sean Lonergan (M)
South Tipp U/19 B Hurling Group A, Venue: Anner Park, Cloneen, Moyle Rovers V Fethard 20:00, Ref: TBC
Jun B Hurling Champ - Gr 2, Venue: Solohead, Solohead V Cashel King Cormacs 19:00, Ref: David Grogan
Jun B Hurling Champ - Gr 3, Venue: Cappawhite, Cappawhite V Rosegreen 19:00, Ref: Tom Dawson
Sat 06 Aug
FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship - Group 2, Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, Drom-Inch V Thurles Sarsfields 19:00, Ref: Fergal Horgan
FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship - Group 3, Venue: Borrisoleigh, Holycross/Ballycahill V Toomevara 15:30, Ref: Phil Ryan
FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship - Group 4, Venue: Dolla, Kildangan V ire g Annacarty/Donohill 19:00, Ref: Joe Leahy
South Tipp U13B Hurling League 2022, Venue: Anner Park, Cloneen, Ballylooby/Castlegrace V St Patrick's 18:30, Ref: Martin Cody
Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling championship Knockout, Venue: Drombane, Upperchurch-Drombane V Loughmore-Castleiney 19:00, Ref: John Dooley
FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 1, Venue: Bansha, Sean Treacys V St Mary's 19:00, Ref: Paddy Russell
FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 3, Venue: Borrisoleigh, Ballina V Killenaule 14:00, Ref: Sean Everard
FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 4, Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, Cashel King Cormacs V Portroe 17:30, Ref: Paddy Ivors
FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 4, Venue: Holycross, Carrick Swan V Clonakenny 19:00, Ref: Kevin Jordan
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 2, Venue: Cahir Park GAA Pitch, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Skeheenarinky 19:00, Ref: Noel Cosgrave
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 4, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, Boherlahan Dualla V Carrick Davins 19:00, Ref: Paul Guinan
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 4, Venue: Templetuohy, Golden-Kilfeacle V Lorrha-Dorrha 19:30, Ref: Tom Mc Grath
Jun A Hurling, Venue: Golden, Rockwell Rovers V Clonoulty/Rossmore 19:00, Ref: Donie Horan
Sun 07 Aug
FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship - Group 2, Venue: Nenagh, Borris-Ileigh V Templederry Kenyons 15:30, Ref: Peter Carroll
FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship - Group 4, Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, JK Brackens V Loughmore-Castleiney 14:30, Ref: John Dooley
Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling championship Knockout, Venue: Outside Field Thurles, Thurles Sarsfields V JK Brackens 17:00, Ref: Sean Everard
FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 1, Venue: Nenagh, Burgess V Newport 14:00, Ref: Gerry Treacy
FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 2, Venue: Toomevara, Roscrea V Silvermines 15:00, Ref: John Butler
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Div 2, Venue: Outside Field Thurles, Thurles Sarsfields V Killea 19:00, Ref: Martin Ryan (Murty)
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Championship Div1, Venue: Clonakenny, Clonakenny V Moyne/Templetuohy 18:00, Ref: John Dunne
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 1, Venue: The Ragg, Cappawhite V Moneygall 13:30, Ref: P J Nolan
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 2, Venue: Toomevara, Ballinahinch V Borrisokane 13:30, Ref: John Cleary
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 3, Venue: Cahir Park GAA Pitch, Arravale Rovers V Kilsheelan-Kilcash 14:30, Ref: Keith Delahunty
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship - Group 3, Venue: Dolla, Drom-Inch V Shannon Rovers 19:00, Ref: David Ryan
South Tipperary Junior A Hurling Group 1, Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, Fethard V Moyle Rovers 12:00, Ref: Philip Keane
South Tipperary Junior A Hurling Group 2, Venue: Monroe GAA Pitch, Killenaule V Carrick Swan 12:00, Ref: Paddy Ivors
Jun A Hurling, Venue: Annacarty, Lattin-Cullen V Cashel King Cormacs 12:00, Ref: Richard O Connor
Jun B Hurling Champ - Gr 1, Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Emly 12:00, Ref: John O Grady
Jun B Hurling Champ - Gr 2, Venue: Clonoulty, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Golden-Kilfeacle 12:00, Ref: Fergal Horgan
Mon 08 Aug
West U13A Hurling Championship, Venue: Clonoulty, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Cashel King Cormacs 19:30, Ref: James Bradshaw
West U13B Hurling Championship, Venue: Golden, Golden-Kilfeacle V Rosegreen 18:45, Ref: Paddy Russell
West U13B Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilcommon, Sean Treacys V Arravale Rovers 18:45, Ref: James Lees
West U13B Hurling Championship, Venue: New Inn, Rockwell Rovers V Lattin-Cullen 19:30, Ref: Sean O Halloran
West U13C Hurling Championship, Venue: Bansha, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Eire Og Anacarty/Donohill 19:30, Ref: Willie Kennedy
West U13C Hurling Championship, Venue: Emly, Emly V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 19:30, Ref: Richard O Connor
Tue 09 Aug
South Tipp U13B Hurling League 2022, Venue: Kilsheelan, Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Clerihan 19:30, Ref: Andy Griffin
South Tipp U13B Hurling League 2022, Venue: O'Sullivan Park, Ballingarry, Ballingarry V St Patrick's 19:30, Ref: Jason Lyons
South Tipp U13B Hurling League 2022, Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, Clonmel g V Mullinahone 19:30, Ref: Sean Lonergan (M)
South Tipp U13C Hurling League 2022, Venue: Monroe GAA Pitch, Moyle Rovers V Cahir 19:00, Ref: Martin Cody
South Tipp U13C Hurling League 2022, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, St Mary's V Grangemockler Ballyneale 19:00, Ref: John Flynn
U13 G1 Mid Hurling Championship, Venue: Boherlahan GAA Club, Boherlahan Dualla V Durlas g 00:00, Ref: TBC
U13 G1 Mid Hurling Championship, Venue: Holycross, Holycross/Ballycahill V Moycarkey-Borris 00:00, Ref: TBC
NORTH TIPP U13C HURLING, Venue: Saint Michaels Park Toomevara, Toomevara V Ballinahinch 19:00, Ref: TBC
NORTH TIPP U13C HURLING, Venue: MacDonagh Park , Nenagh ire g V Newport 20:00, Ref: TBC
NORTH TIPP U13D HURLING, Venue: Puckane, Kildangan V Newport 20:00, Ref: TBC
U13 G2 Mid Hurling Championship, Venue: Templetuohy, Tipperary, Moyne/Templetuohy V Gortnahoe-Glengoole 00:00, Ref: TBC
North tipp u13A hurling, Venue: Borrisoleigh, Borris-Ileigh V Kilruane MacDonaghs 19:00, Ref: TBC
North tipp u13A hurling, Venue: MacDonagh Park , Nenagh ire g V Roscrea 19:00, Ref: TBC
NORTH TIPP U13B, Venue: Puckane, Kildangan V Borrisokane 19:00, Ref: TBC
NORTH TIPP U13B, Venue: Portroe, Portroe V Silvermines 19:00, Ref: TBC
NORTH TIPP U13B, Venue: Kilcolman, Burgess V Lorrha-Dorrha 19:00, Ref: TBC
Junior B Football group 1, Venue: Rosegreen N.S, Aherlow V Rosegreen 19:30, Ref: Sean O Halloran
Willie Crowe was a popular winner of Adrian Usher's Men's Captain's Prize at Ballykisteen last weekend.
MacDonagh Park in Nenagh will stage this evening's ZuCarAll-Ireland ladies football minor A final between Cork and Galway
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.