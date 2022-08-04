Temporary traffic measures are in place in Rearcross until September
Temporary traffic management is currently in place on the L2162-0 Toor, Rearcross, to facilitate bridge repairs.
The measures came into effect yesterday, August 3 and will continue until September 24, from 8am to 5pm.
Local access will be maintained.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.