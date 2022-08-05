Tipperary athletes compete very well at national juvenile championships

National Juvenile Championships Day 2 &3

Once again Tullamore was the venue for the final 2 days of the national championships. These were held on Saturday the 9th of July and Sunday the 10th. Like the previous weekend Tipperary had a strong contingent of athletes competing against the very best in the country.

Tipperary had 40 athletes from clubs across Tipperary in action over the 2 days the following was the results.



U14 Girls Niamh Clarke Clonmel Ac 2km walk 10th

U14 Boys Christopher Diosasma Nenagh Olympic Ac 80m 1st & 200m 3rd

Phoenix o Farrell Rooney Borrisokane Ac Shot Putt 6th

Oisin Kennedy Newport Ac High Jump 5th



U15 Girls Alana Spillane Moyne Ac 1500m 14th

Mairead O Brien Nenagh Olympic Ac 200m 8th

Sarah Mc Ginley Moyne Ac Shot Putt 10thU15 Boys James Rochford Nenagh Olympic Ac Pole Vault

Sean Stone Templemore Ac 250m hurdles 2nd & Shot Putt 6th

Adam Bourke Borrisokane Ac Hammer 2nd

Benjamin Deegan Nenagh Olympic Ac 200m 5th

Dylan Bergin Nenagh Olympic Ac 250m hurdles 6th in heat`



U16 Girls Jennifer O Leary Nenagh Olympic Ac 1500m 1st

Sophie Walker Newport Ac Triple Jump 3rd

Clodagh Donohue Nenagh Olympic Ac 6th

U16 Boys Stuart Tobin Nenagh Olympic Ac 250m Hurdles 1st

Diarmuid Moloney Nenagh Olympic Ac 3000m 2nd & 1500m 10th

Daire O Donnell Dualla Ballytarsna Boherlahan Ac 1500m 3rd

Bobbie Gleeson Templemore Ac Hammer 3rd & Discus 6th



U17 Girls Lucy Fitzergald Tipperary Town Ac Triple Jump 1st

U17 Boys Cathal Ryan Templemore Ac High Jump 2nd

Thomas Bergin Nenagh Olympic Ac 1500m 10th

Ben Walshe Nenagh Olympic Ac 3000m 5th & 1500m 11th

Jack Boland Clonmel Ac High Jump 10th & 200m 7th in heat

Donnacha Cantwell Templemore Ac Discus 6th & Shot Putt 6th



U18 Girls Ava Rochford Pole Vault 1st

Kaley Couzens Hammer 2nd & Javelin 4th

Ellen o Dwyer Nenagh Olympic Ac High Jump 2nd

Ruby Carroll Clonmel Ac 1500m 11th

U18 Boys Emmet o Neill Templemore Ac Hammer 1st

Bryan Quinn Templemore Ac Hammer 5th

Cian Hodgins Nenagh Olympic Ac 1500m 7th & 3000m 8th



U19 Girls Grace Fitzergald Tipperary Town Ac Long Jump 1st

Jodie Mc Grath Nenagh Olympic Ac Pole Vault 2nd

Muireann Duffy Clonmel Ac 1500m 4th & 3000m 4th

Laura Cooney Clonmel Ac 3000m 9th

Grace Brennan Nenagh Olympic Ac High jump 4th

U19 Boys Ben Connolly Nenagh Olympic AC Pole Vault 1st

Daniel Ryan Ellis Nenagh Olympic AC 3000m 2nd

Tom Mc Cutcheon Nenagh Olympic AC 400m 7th

Sean Hayes Nenagh Olympic AC 1500m 9th



In total Tipperary clubs collected 9 Gold medals, 8 silver Medals 4 bronze medal numerous athletes had 4th place finishes while many more took away personal bests and the experience of competing at the highest level of competition in the country.

National Juvenile B Championships & National u14- u19 Relays



While numbers participating were relatively low for a national competition Tipperary clubs had 9 individual athletes taking part on the final day of the national championships for juvenile athletes.

However with a national titles on the line our athletes did themselves and their clubs proud. Results from the 16th of July 2022



U12 Boys Mattew Mellrick Newport Ac 60m 3rd

U13 Girls Caoimhe Burke Newport Ac 600m 3rd & 80m 4th

Lucy Palmer Newport Ac 80m 3rd & long Jump 9th

Marie Doyle Moyne Ac Shot Putt 4th

U14 Girls Hannah Larkin Nenagh Olympic Ac Long Jump 2nd & 80m 3rd

Leah Barry Newport Ac 800m 5th

Aisling o Reilly Moyne Ac 800m 8th

U14 Boys Colm Ryan Newport Ac 800m 4th & Long Jump 5th

U16 Girls Ava Palmer Newport Ac Shot Putt 1st & 100m 3rd.

In the National relay finals for u14 to u19 Tipperary clubs had 3 teams taking part their results were as follows

U14 Girls Moyne Ac 4x100m 6th in heat 3

U15 Girls Nenagh Olympic Ac 4x100m 4th in heat 1

Moyne Ac 4x100m 8th in heat 1

Well done to all those who took part in these championships.