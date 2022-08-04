Rising stars: Top Tipperary players join coaching team for this club's summer camp

Junior: Hard luck to our Junior B hurlers who exited the championship last weekend following a 1-21 to 1-5 loss to Lorrha, our second half goal coming from Sean McTiernan. Thanks to all players and the management team for their work with this group all year.

Senior: Following their first round draw against Clonoulty, our senior hurlers will play Moycarkey Borris in Round 2 of the County Championship this Friday at 7pm in The Ragg.

Under 19: Our u19s were out on Wednesday against Silvermines and again holidays took their toll. The ’Mines started well and looked like they would inflict a heavy defeat on Nenagh. As half-time approached, we trailed by nine points. However, a very spirited second-half saw this very young squad hold their own in the second half and reduce the deficit to seven by full-time. They now play Roscrea in the quarter-final of the North Championship on Wednesday at 7pm in Roscrea.

Lotto: This week's lotto Jackpot was €3,000. In the coming week, you will be able to play our lotto in the following businesses around the town, JKCs, Centra, The HiB, Rockys and Andys. So keep an eye out for our new “lotto bins” in these premises and please continue to support our lotto. You can also continue to play our lotto online or contact any committee member.

Development update: It was great to see the diggers back in MacDonagh Park this week when work on the development of the new full sized pitch started; it is hoped that this work will be complete by the end of September.

o fund this, the club is offering packages on club membership for individuals and families; please contact any club officer or committee member for more information or if you would like to support this fundraising project. Many thanks to all who have donated to date. Donations can also be made electronically; bank details available from Anne Kennedy and John Tooher.

Please be sure to include your details if transferring money to this dedicated fundraising account.

Summer Camp: The Nenagh Éire Óg Gaelic Games Academy sponsored by Albany Home & Decor and A Sportsman’s Dream are delighted to announce that the club will be running a summer camp in August. The three-day camp will run from August 10 to 12. It will take place from 10am to 1pm each day and is for children of primary school age. If you are interested in booking, secure your place soon by texting Niall on 087-4086439. Coaches for the camp will include Sam O'Farrell, Grace O'Brien, Jake Morris and many more of the Nenagh Éire Óg senior players.

Under 5: Our little boys continue to train at 10am on Saturday mornings on the outside field. The boys have great fun and we would love to welcome any new boys who would like to join in. Any boys born in 2017 are welcome to come along and try training out, any questions call John on 087-1365053.

Under 7: Under 7 boys played a midweek hurling blitz against Silvermines in Dolla last week. Well done to all the boys, a super effort again. Training continues Wednesday from 6pm-7pm and Saturday from 10-11am. New players are always welcome to come along, so any boys born in the years 2015/16 please come along. For further information contact Alan on 087-7518789.

Under 9: Under 9 boys played Drom-Inch on Saturday morning in Nenagh. Each team played three really competitive games, the blitz was hugely enjoyable.