Massive night planned in Tipperary as social dancing returns!

Social Dancing will return to St Paul’s Clogheen on Saturday night, September 3
Social Dancing is back in Clogheen
On Saturday, September 3 we will have a fabulous band to play for our Social dancing calendar.
The band is a first to play in St Paul’s.
The lead singer is from Ardfinnan so please support what is going to be a massive night.
