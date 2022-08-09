Tipperary jockey Andrew Slattery rides another winner in the west of Ireland

Killenaule jockey Andrew Slattery. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Andrew Slattery was a winner again when partnering the Fozzy Stack-trained In The Giving to win the nursery handicap at Sligo last week.
The Killenaule jockey added to his Galway festival success on Flame Of Eire, trained by his father Andy, when bringing the well-backed 13/2 chance home a three and a quarter-length winner from the James Barrett-trained Camilla Gherardini.
Andrew was 16 when he partnered his first winner, Sharjah, at Dundalk in December 2017.
