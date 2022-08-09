Tipperary trainer's horse has now won over fences and hurdles and on the flat

Tipperary trainer Edward O'Grady
The Edward O'Grady-trained Act Of God added to two previous wins on the Flat and three over hurdles when landing the beginners’ chase at Wexford last Friday night.
Trained by Edward O'Grady in Killenaule for owner Brian Comer, the 3/1 chance headed 9/4 favourite Railway Hurricane after the final fence and pulled away to score by a cosy length and a quarter under jockey Darragh O'Keeffe.
