Tipperary horse racing trainer has the favourite for next year's 2,000 Guineas

Tipperary-based trainer Aidan O'Brien
The performance of the Aidan O'Brien-trained Little Big Bear at The Curragh last Saturday was the standout performance of the week.
His seven-length rout of some high-class opposition in the Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes, in the hands of Ryan Moore, gave Tipperary-based trainer O'Brien his 17th success in the race.
Little Big Bear jumped to the head of the ante-post market for next season’s 2,000 Guineas as he raced clear to beat previous Group 2 winner Persian Force, trained by Richard Hannon.
