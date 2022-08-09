Former Tipperary manager set for return to intercounty management

Former Tipperary manager Liam Kearns has emerged as the frontrunner to take over from John Maughan as Offaly football manager.
While with Tipperary, Kearns led the Premier footballers to an All-Ireland semi-final in 2016. He has also been coach to Roscommon when John Evans was in charge for a brief period in 2015.
Offaly are due to make a final decision tomorrow night but Kearns, it seems, is favourite for the role. He has been involved with Roscommon club Clann na nGael in recent seasons.
Initially it looked like Tomás Ó Sé, a coach under Maughan this year, would take over from the Mayo man who was four years in charge but a change in work circumstances has apparently ruled him out of contention.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.