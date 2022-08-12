Kingfisher Swim Club member Eimear Duggan (right) pictured with her Coach, Kirsty Harris after swimming a personal best in UL. Well done Eimear.
Eimear Duggan proudly represented Kingfisher Swim Club at the National Division 2 Swimming Championships, which took place in UL over 5 days in July.
Having only recovered from injury a week prior to the championships, Eimear swam a personal best and narrowly missed out on a place in the final of the 100 meter freestyle - a truly fantastic result! Well done to all involved in the club and everyone involved as it goes from strength to strength.
Kingfisher Swim Club will hold a tryout for new members on Sunday 28th August at 4:00pm in Thurles Leisure Centre.
If you or anyone you know is interested in joining, please contact the Head Coach, Chris Harris on 087 2468542 or email kingfisherswimclub@gmail.com.
