Tipperary Community Games soccer finals

Community Games areas from all over the county were shocked by the very sad news of the untimely passing of Dillon Quirke, a member of the Tipperary Senior Hurling team on Friday evening.



As a mark of respect all Community Games county finals scheduled for last Saturday were postponed. We extend our deepest sympathy to his family. They are in our thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time. May god comfort them in their sorrow. May Dillon Rest in Peace.



Soccer Finals

The County Finals of Soccer was held in Peake Villa, Thurles on Sunday where Roscrea had tremendous success winning all 3 events with the final game u12 boys Roscrea v Mullinahone going to extra time to decide the winner. This team has to play a preliminary match at the Munster finals in UL on September 3rd with the other two teams qualifing for the Main Munster finals in UL on September 10th. There is great credit due to all teams that competed today and to their mentors. It is a great achievement to contest a County final. Huge Thank You also to special guest, Grace Flanagan, Cashel, Irish International Soccer player who presented medals and gave words of wisdom to the players,

To all of our Volunteers who gave their time to assist on a long day, to referee Billy Cummins and to Peake Villa for the use of their excellent facilities.



Results:

U12 Girls 7-a-side Gold Roscrea- Laura Brereton, Kaela Crampton, Callie Cullinane, Kayleigh Delaney, Elle Dunphy, Addison, Feehan, Lucy Hayes, Chloe Moloney, Aoife Moore, Zoe Nash.



Silver- Boherlahan Dualla. Faye Burke, Clodagh Fitzgerald, Amy Hall, Mae Kennedy, Robyn Leahy, Leah O’Connell, Avril O’Dwyer, Heidi O’Dwyer, Megan Tarramt. Ciara Tobin

The Mullinahone u12 team which participated in the finals

U15 Girls Gold -Roscrea Orla Carey, Kayla Carney, Tierna Conlon McLoughlin, Katelyn Delahunty, Kayla Dooley, Amy Hogan, Molly Kirwan, Alisha McNamee, Danni Nash, Lucy Nash, Lily Anne O’Meara, Megan O’Reilly, Caitlin Russell, Mya Steele, Lexi Wynne.



Silver -Boherlahan Dualla Dearbhla Casey, Neasa Dwan, Molly Hall, Mya Hickey, Margaret Keane, Sarah McLoughlin, Sarah Meehan, Gabrielle Morrissey, Sophie Moynihan, Ruth O’Connell, Aoife O’Donnell, Abbey Phelan, Doireann Ryan, Nicole Tarrent.

U12 Boys Gold Roscrea :- Dylan England, Donnacha Grahame, M.J.Higgins, Daragh Hogan, Harlei Loughnane, Ciaran Matthews, Josh McEvoy, Tyller McLeish, Ashton Moloney, Joey Moloney, Jack Nash, Jamie Nolan, Fionnan O’Brien.



Silver Mullinahone: Jason Ahmad, Lewis Ahmed, Tom Cahill, Killian Croke, Patrick Hickey, Conal Kelly, James McGowan, Cillian Maher, David O’Mahoney, Shea O’Mahoney, Charlie O’Donovan, Dylan Quirke, Joe Ryan, Harry Vaughan.

Roscrea U12 girls soccer team - gold medal winners

Congratulations to the winners and very well done to the runners up. There were two tops and a travel mug found on the pitch when tidying up after the games. Owner please contact tipperary@community games.eu

The National AGM took place in Athlone on Sunday Aug 7th. Further details later.



National Athletics Finals

The National Athletics finals will take place next Saturday, August 13th in Carlow.

Community Games National Track & Field Athletics will take place in SETU Carlow Sports on next Saturday, August 13th.

Those Qualified from Tipperary are:-

Ballingarry U12 Girls Ball Throw Amy Burns,

Ballinahinch-Killoscully U12 Long Puck Liam Crosse.

Boherlahan U16 1500m Daire O’Donnell.



U10 Mixed Relay, Cian O’Donnell, Aoife Mcloughlin, Rebecca McLoughlin, Eanna Moynihan U13 Mixed Relay, Jack Maher Bobby McLoughlin Sophie Moynihan Leah O'Connell Aoife O'Donnell Harry Ryan

Long Jump U12 Girls Triona Heffernan U12 Boys Robert Mulcahy

Long Jump U14 Boys Bobby McLoughlin.

Long Puck U14 Girls Abbie Horgan,

Cloughjordan U12 Girls Ball Throw Huran Wahid,

Boys u16 relay team from Thurles

Shot Putt U14 Boys James McCarthy,

Moycarkey Borris Long Puck U12 Boys Adam Rice U14 Girls Kourtney Louise O’Halloran Javelin U14 Girls Jennifer Davis Kelly U14 Boys Darragh Lonergan, Long Jump U14 Girls Isobel Davis Kelly.

Mullinahone U12 200m Killian Croke.

Newport.

U12 Girls 200m Niamh Buckeridge, U16 Girls 200m Sophie Walker, .

U12 Girls 100m Lucy Palmer, U16 Boys 100m Killian O'Hora,

U16 Girls 100m Ava Palmer, U16 Boys 200m Dillon Walsh,

U14 Boys Relay, Oisin Kennedy, Ollie Roche, Stephen O’Brien, Colm Ryan, Gavin Gaffney. U15 Mixed Relay, Leah Berry Lauren Gaffney Fionn Griffin Conor Kìely U16 Girls Relay, Deirdre McGlinchey, Ailin Kennedy, Clodagh Donoghue, Clodagh Grimes U16 Mixed 4x200m Relay Killian O'Hora Ava Palmer Sophie Walker Dillon Walsh



Long Jump U12 girls Tilly O’Brien, U12 Boys J.J Roche Long Jump U14 Boys Ollie Roche Ball Throw U12 boys Robert Long, Shot Putt U14 boys Darragh Healy. Javelin U14 girls Rubi Walker High Jump U16 Girls Clodagh Donoghue and Ailin Kennedy

Roscrea

U8 Boys 80m Jaxon Lynch, U10 Boys 100m Robbie Loughnane,

U12 Boys 100m Harry O'Donoghue, U14 girls 80m hurdles Lily Anne O’Meara.



U12 Girls Relay, Kaela Crampton, Aoife O’Meara, Ella OMeara, Callie Cullinane, Sarah Halpin, Lorelai Hayes. U12 Boys Relay, Harry O Donoghue, Kailum O’Meara, Kyle O’Meara, Lorcan Nolan. Ball Throw U12 Boys Kailum O’Meara



St Flannans. U16 Discus. Marie Shanahan. Thurles

U16 Boys Relay, Daniel Ryan Fogarty, Dylan Cotter, Conor Carroll, Ben Loughnane. Shot Putt U14 Girls - Sarah McGinley,

Javelin U14 boys Jamie O’Connor,

Long Jump U14 Girls Eleanor Doyle



The morning session will commence at 10am with semi finals of u14, U16, u8, u10 and u12 events and Finals of Girls & Boys u14 100m, u16 100 & 200m, U8 60m & 60m and u10 100m

The afternoon session commence at 2.30pm and will include the hurdles and relays.



The Field Events include Shot Putt, Long Jump, High Jump, Javelin, Long Puck and will commence for Tipperary Competitors in group B at 12noon. Full details of these timetables may be viewed on www.communitygames.ie website. Google this site and go to Events.



Please check the website daily in case any changes may occur and keep in touch with Area and County Secretary. Best of Luck to everybody.