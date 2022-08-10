Carrick man Grace helps secure European group stage football for Shamrock Rovers

Shamrock Rovers secured European group stage football last night, thanks in no small part to the efforts of Carrick-On-Suir defender Lee Grace.
Their 2-1 win away to Shkupi set up a playoff with Ferencvaros for a place in the group stage of the Europa League, with Grace playing on the left side of the Rovers back three.
The win guarantees at least a place in the Europa Conference League.
Lee Grace from Carrick-on-Suir helped Shamrock Rovers defeat Shkupi of North Macedonia in the Europa League qualifying round. Picture: George Tewkesbury/Sportsfile
