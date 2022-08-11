Referee shortage leads to postponement of Tipp club game

Tonight's scheduled Jim & Anne Kennedy mid junior B football game between Moyne Templetuohy and Boherlahan Dualla has been cancelled due to the lack of referees in the division.
The match, which was set for throw-in in Templetuohy at 7.45pm, will now have to be re-fixed for another date at the next mid board CCC meeting.
